Free photo with the Easter Bunny? Hop on over to Bass Pro Shops

Bass Pro Shops retail locations will offer free photos with the Easter Bunny.

The Easter Bunny is making an appearance in Memphis and is inviting you to have your photo made with the furry friend free of charge.

Before you hop on over to the Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid, be sure to make a reservation in advance so you can receive a free, studio-quality 4x6 color photo. Also, you will have the option to upgrade to purchase a photo package.

Photo hours at all retail locations across North America are:

Saturday, March 27, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 28, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday, April 2, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 3, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 4, 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.