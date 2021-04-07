Graceland celebrates 4th of July with Great American Sunday Gospel Brunch and other events

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Elvis is synonymous with American pop-culture, and fittingly Graceland hosted an All-America Fourth of July Weekend. Sunday morning the Guest House at Graceland hosted the Great American Sunday Gospel Brunch. Visitors enjoyed live performances and delicious southern specialties.
“Elvis had a big affinity for gospel gospel music. It was a huge part of his career actually. The only Grammy award he ever won for were his gospel albums, so it ties in nice with everything Elvis and what we try to do here with the Guest House and at Graceland,” said Matt Mandrella, Marketing Manager at Graceland.
The celebration continued with barbecue,a toast on the front lawn of Graceland, and mansion tours with the vice president of archives and exhibits.