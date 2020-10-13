Things you can do to celebrate Halloween safely in the Mid-South

We've compiled a list of events happening across the Mid-South for Halloween as we continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As we get ready for the ghosts, ghouls and goblins to come out for Halloween 2020, Local 24 News is compiling a list of safe events for you and your family.

Ongoing Events

The Memphis Zoo's annual "Zoo Boo" fun runs Oct. 16-18, 23-25, and 29-31 from 6PM to 9PM each night. Learn more and get tickets HERE.

Set up a family/friends photo op at Theatre Memphis' "Hallowdaze Photos." It's happening Friday Oct. 23 and Saturday Oct. 24 at Next Stage @ Theatre Memphis. And it's PET FRIENDLY! Learn more and find out how to get reservations HERE.

Check out the virtual and in-person tours and events at Elmwood Cemetery. From a "Virtual Visit with Edgar Allan Poe" on Oct. 30, to the "Scandals & Scoundrels" or Hallowed History" tours on the 31st, there's something for everyone. Learn more HERE.

The Wicked Ways Haunted House benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital runs through October and the beginning of November. Learn more and find ticket prices HERE.

Backbeat Tours is offering a Ghost Tour of Memphis. Learn more HERE.

Historical Haunts offers Ghost Tours of Memphis. Learn more HERE.

Saturday, Oct. 17

7:15PM: It's Night of the Living Dead Time Warp as Zombies take over the Malco Summer Drive-In. Four different movies will be playing that night, with the first starting at 7:15 p.m. Check out the movies and learn more HERE.

Friday, Oct. 23

7PM: Watch "Night of the Living Dead" on the big screen at the Orpheum. Learn more HERE.

Saturday, Oct. 24

The Brooks Museum of Art is holding a Dia de los Muertos "Reverse Parade," where the performers will be on the sidelines, and you and your family can walk through Overton Park checking them out. Learn more HERE.

The Orpheum is showing both "Casper" and "Jaws" on Sat. Oct. 24. Find tickets to Casper HERE, and Jaws HERE.

Thursday, Oct. 29

5PM - 7PM: The City of West Memphis is holding a drive-thru Trunk and Treat event at the Eugene Woods Civic Center. Learn more HERE.

6PM - 8PM: Bartlett Parks & Recreations is holding the "Bartlett Drive Boo" at the Bartlett Performing Arts & Conference Center. Learn more HERE.

Friday, Oct. 30

6:30PM: Shelby Farms Park is hosting a drive-in movie for Halloween. Watch the Hitchcock classic "The Birds" with your family and friends. Learn more HERE.

Saturday, Oct. 31

9AM - 3:30PM: The Fire Museum of Memphis is hosting a Happy Halloween Scavenger Hunt, with prizes for the kids while supplies last. Learn more and find the link to sign up HERE.

12:30PM: Theatre Memphis is hosting a Hallowdaze Trunk or treat in the parking lot. Learn more HERE.

Navy MWR Mid-South is hosting a Halloween Spooktacular at Naval Support Activity Mid-South, featuring a trunk or treat, costume contest, and drive-in movies. Learn more HERE.

Several Midtown churches are partnering for a drive-thru trunk and treat. With six different locations, each will have a different Halloween experience when you drive through for pre-packaged treats. Learn more HERE.

5PM: Catch "The Black Panther" at the drive-in movie at Shelby Farms Park for Halloween Day. Learn more HERE.

6PM: Check out the Trick of Trivia Spooktacular at the Malco Drive-In on Summer, before a night of movies. Learn more HERE.

10:30PM: For the adults - Memphis Riverboats, Inc. is hosting a "Boos & Booze Cruise" Halloween night. The boat leaves at 11:00 p.m. Learn more HERE.