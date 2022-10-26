Put safety first this Halloween | Things to keep in mind for the holiday

The Memphis Police Department told ABC24 they don't typically see any spikes in crime during Halloween, but traffic is a big concern.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Halloween is almost here, and it’s important for parents and kids to remember to put safety first.

The Memphis Police Department told ABC24 they don't typically see any spikes in crime during Halloween. Instead, one of the more concerning issues is traffic.

With many trick-or-treaters making their way around different areas, it's not only important for them to be alert, but also drivers to be on the lookout for little ones walking around.

"We would remind our motorists to remain even a little more alert than usual because the kids are out. Sometimes they don't know they use the crosswalks. And if you are out trick or treating with your kids, please encourage safety and teach them to walk across street at the crosswalks after looking both ways,” said MPD Colonel Chris Moffatt.

MPD also wants people to know that they can always visit one of their precincts and safely trick-or-treat. They look forward to seeing the different creative costumes and mingling with the community.