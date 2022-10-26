x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Holidays

Put safety first this Halloween | Things to keep in mind for the holiday

The Memphis Police Department told ABC24 they don't typically see any spikes in crime during Halloween, but traffic is a big concern.
Credit: JenkoAtaman - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Halloween is almost here, and it’s important for parents and kids to remember to put safety first.

The Memphis Police Department told ABC24 they don't typically see any spikes in crime during Halloween. Instead, one of the more concerning issues is traffic. 

With many trick-or-treaters making their way around different areas, it's not only important for them to be alert, but also drivers to be on the lookout for little ones walking around.

"We would remind our motorists to remain even a little more alert than usual because the kids are out. Sometimes they don't know they use the crosswalks. And if you are out trick or treating with your kids, please encourage safety and teach them to walk across street at the crosswalks after looking both ways,” said MPD Colonel Chris Moffatt.

MPD also wants people to know that they can always visit one of their precincts and safely trick-or-treat. They look forward to seeing the different creative costumes and mingling with the community. 

Looking for a safe and fun Halloween celebration this weekend? Head out to the Trunk or Treat this Sunday with the Memphis Police Department est.1827!

Posted by Memphis City Beautiful on Tuesday, October 25, 2022

RELATED: From haunted houses to corn mazes: things to do across the Mid-South this Halloween

RELATED: Inside Wicked Ways Haunted House

RELATED: No, legitimate reports of contaminated Halloween candy are not common

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Put safety first this Halloween | Things to keep in mind for the holiday

Before You Leave, Check This Out