Here are ways to keep kids safe this Halloween

Thursday, MPD Director Mike Rallings shared some ways to keep kids safe during the Halloween holiday this year.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This Saturday is Halloween, and although it will look a lot different than years past, one thing remains the same - keeping your child safe.

"Look both ways before you cross so that you don't get ran over by the car that may not see you. Put electronic devices down. I know many like to walk with their phones in their hand and in their phone and not paying attention to their surroundings,” he said.

Rallings also suggest kids younger than 12 go trick-or-treating with adults, and in groups if under 18.

Carry glow sticks so that you are more visible.