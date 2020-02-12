Heal the Hood Foundation jingles all the way to its 12 Days of Christmas initiative

“We are still here. We are still serving. We are still going strong for our community,” said Natasha Hill, Heal the Hood Foundation of Memphis Project Manager.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This holiday season, many are pitching in to spread joy. It is something we could all use this year, especially those who may be in need.

Local 24 news Reporter Brittani Moncrease spoke with Heal the Hood Foundation in Memphis as they prepare for their annual "12 Days of Christmas."

On the 12th day of Christmas, Memphis gave to me, a kind and caring community.

They are stronger, with a mission even more powerful.

Heal the Hood Foundation's 12 Days of Christmas is in full operation serving families in need.

“We adopt these families. We get gifts for them. We take these gifts to their homes. We pray for them. We sing to them. We minister to them. We bless them with the gifts,” said Hill.

They are serving 80 families this year with some socially distanced holiday cheer.

“We do need the help of the community because this is a community event. It’s about blessing our people in our city. As you know that with COVID-19, we have a lot of families that were already in poverty. Now they’re suffering even more,” said Hill.

They need you - the community - to donate, sort, and wrap presents.

Local ministries, police, and artists will spend the 12 days leading up to Christmas delivering gifts.

“Some of our young people, they don’t see things beyond their home or beyond their community,” said Hill. "It’s not every day that a police officer and minister will come together in peace bearing gifts to your home. To walk into those and then to see those babies light up and smile, it just does something to my heart.”

It helps to build relationship through hope, joy, and love.