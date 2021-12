Those looking to see the lights can head down to the Mississippi River for shows every half hour after sunset.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Hernando de Soto Bridge will glow red and green ahead of Santa's arrival in Memphis and the Mid-South on Christmas Eve.

Those interested in catching a glimpse of the lights can head down to the Mississippi River for free light shows every half hour after sunset.

The bridge can be seen from the riverfront from Martyrs Park to Fourth Bluff and several elevated locations throughout Downtown Memphis.

