Holiday happenings across the Mid-South | Things your family can do this Christmas season

Here’s a look at some of the events you and your family can check out over the next few weeks.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The countdown is on to the New Year, and that means holiday events across the Mid-South.

Select nights through Jan. 1, 2023

It’s time again for the annual Truist Zoo Lights. It’s $14 for members and $19 for non-members. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.memphiszoo.org/zoo-lights.

Runs through Dec. 30, 2022

Don’t miss the annual drive-thru (or bike & walk on certain nights) light show at Shelby Farms. You can drive through, walk or ride a bike on certain nights, or even take a hayride or carriage ride under the stars. Find more information on schedules and how to get tickets at https://www.shelbyfarmspark.org/starry-nights.

Runs through Jan. 8, 2023

Experience the magic of Christmas at Elvis Presley’s home in Whitehaven. There are special tours just for the holidays, and the grounds will be decorated through the first week of the new year. Learn more at https://www.graceland.com/christmas.

Runs through Dec. 24, 2022

The annual Enchanted Forest Festival of Trees benefitting Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital invites you to check out the beautifully decorated holiday trees at the Memphis Museum of Science and History (MoSH). Santa is even on hand for pictures and to take note of those Christmas wishes. Tickets are $7 and under. Learn more and find the hours at https://www.lebonheur.org/lb/events/the-enchanted-forest-festival-of-trees.

Select nights through Dec. 23, 2022

Holiday Wonders at the Garden is the annual fun at the Memphis Botanic Garden, featuring a Winter Wonderland for all, including Santa Sundays, and even Mistletoe Mondays for adults only. Find the schedule of events and how to get tickets at https://membg.org/wonders/.

Runs through Dec. 31, 2022

Children will be walking in a Winter Wonderland at the Children’s Museum of Memphis this holiday. There’s sock skating, letters to Santa, a snowball fight, and art projects for all. Learn more at https://cmom.com/explore/exhibits/winter-wonderland/.

On the first three Fridays of December, Crosstown Concourse and Crosstown Arts will present a series of festive, holiday-themed music, movies, and more. Learn more at https://crosstownconcourse.com/event/season-of-delight/.

Other events and shopping

That’s not all going on in Memphis. Find even more events from Memphis Tourism at https://www.memphistravel.com/events/holiday-events.

Looking to still get some shopping done and want to support local businesses? Check out the Holiday Markets that will be popping up across the area. Find a list at https://ilovememphisblog.com/holidaymarkets.

Holiday parades & festivities

When: Dec. 10 at 3 p.m.

Where: Beale Street in downtown

When: Dec. 3 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: A. Keith McDonald Pavilion, W.J. Freeman Park

When: Dec. 10 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Corner of Kimbrough Road and Farmington Boulevard

When: Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.

Where: From Byhalia Road north of White Road at Polo Run Road to West Collierville Middle School.

When: Dec. 3 at 1 p.m.

Where: Begins at Newport Avenue and travel down Navy Rd to Leroy Boatwright Street.

When: Dec. 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Can view from Stateline Rd. (SouthPoint Church to Northwest Dr.) and along Northwest Dr. to City Hall

When: Dec. 3, at 2 p.m.

Where: Starts at Olive Branch High School

When: Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Starts on Expressway Dr., turns right onto Interstate Blvd. and ends at Hwy 51