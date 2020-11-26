How one Memphis family is getting though the holidays after losing a loved one to COVID-19

This holiday season won't be the same for a Whitehaven man grappling with the loss of a relative due to the pandemic.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — As you buy the last of your sides and pies, it's important to be thankful for your friends and family.

But the holiday season can often serve as a painful reminder of loved ones no longer with us.

COVID-19 will be responsible for some empty seats around the table tomorrow and not just because families are having smaller gatherings.

Wilford Barnes recently buried his mother, Mary Alice Bolden-Pleasant.

She died from complications of COVID.

“They called me to come and view her body,” Barnes said. “To be alone and do that even though I have brothers and sisters here it took strength, and it took god’s strength that was in me.”

This Thanksgiving she won’t be here to celebrate.

“It blindsided me because I never expected her to get the COVID because everybody that visited her pretty much wore a mask and some didn’t,” said Barnes.

Barnes’ niece also died, a week prior than his mother. She was never tested for the coronavirus. Hear how the family is getting through the holiday season that’s all about family and thankfulness. @LocalMemphis pic.twitter.com/kix0vPRGPX — Rebecca Butcher 🦋 (@Local24Rebecca) November 26, 2020

Barnes’ mother was paralyzed on her right side.

Before her stroke, a year and a half ago she was always a busy body.

“My mother, what she didn’t do that’s all I can say,” commented Barnes. “My mother was a go-getter. She was a servant and that’s what the Lord calls us to be.”

Barnes also lost his niece, Phyllis Biggs, who died a week prior. She helped care for his mother but was never tested for the virus.

Barnes is now leaning on his faith to see him through the holidays.

“The word of God has been my comforter and I can’t just explain it anymore than what I just said.”

He also has a message for others.