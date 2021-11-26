It's time for the annual Germantown Holiday Tree Lighting

ABC 24 Chief Meteorologist John Bryant is in Germantown checking out the festivities, and he will have live coverage right here.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — With Thanksgiving now past, it’s time for many to start decking the halls. And tonight, they are flitching the switch for the annual Germantown Holiday Tree Lighting.

The fun begins at 5:00 p.m. at Municipal Park at 1900 South Germantown Road. The tree lighting is set for 5:30 p.m.

The Germantown Community Chorus will be getting folks in the mood with holiday tunes, and the big man from the North Pole is said to be making an appearance.

