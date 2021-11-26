x
Holidays

It's time for the annual Germantown Holiday Tree Lighting

ABC 24 Chief Meteorologist John Bryant is in Germantown checking out the festivities, and he will have live coverage right here.
Credit: evgeniya_m - stock.adobe.com

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — With Thanksgiving now past, it’s time for many to start decking the halls. And tonight, they are flitching the switch for the annual Germantown Holiday Tree Lighting.

The fun begins at 5:00 p.m. at Municipal Park at 1900 South Germantown Road. The tree lighting is set for 5:30 p.m.

The Germantown Community Chorus will be getting folks in the mood with holiday tunes, and the big man from the North Pole is said to be making an appearance.

Watching the first flicker of the white light on the holiday tree is a long standing tradition in Germantown. We hope...

Posted by City of Germantown, Tennessee Government on Friday, November 26, 2021

