Junior League of Memphis hosts Santa Claus drive-thru express

Credit: Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Santa Claus is coming to town!

The Junior League of Memphis will host a drive-thru express where your little ones can take pictures with the jolly ole guy. And they are already getting ready for the big man's visit.

Organizers tell us social distancing rules and mask will be required.

“Santa will greet them socially distanced. Families are asked to stay in their car wearing a mask. Santa will have a mask on as well. And families can visit with Santa from a safe social distance and have their photo taken with him outside their vehicle as well,” said Michelle Nixon, Director of Development.

The drive-thru Santa Express takes place next weekend.

You can find the full schedule of times here. 
Junior League of Memphis
Drive-Thru Santa Express will give children and families an opportunity to visit Santa and have their pictures with him from the comfort and safety of their vehicles. Tickets are $10 per vehicle and can be pre-purchased online or purchased on-site at the event.
Jlmemphis

