Junior League of Memphis hosts Santa Claus drive-thru express

The Junior League of Memphis will host a drive-thru express where your little ones can take pictures with the jolly ole guy. And they are already getting ready for the big man's visit.

“Santa will greet them socially distanced. Families are asked to stay in their car wearing a mask. Santa will have a mask on as well. And families can visit with Santa from a safe social distance and have their photo taken with him outside their vehicle as well,” said Michelle Nixon, Director of Development.