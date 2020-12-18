Katina's Klassroom helps local children have "A Very Dunbar Christmas”

Local 24 News Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin spent the day giving back Friday. Here's how she helped students have "A Very Dunbar Christmas.”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Most of you know me as a news anchor here at Local 24 News at 5, 6 and 10 p.m. But I'm also the founder of the nonprofit, Katina's Klassroom.

The nonprofit's mission is to significantly improve the reading skills and educational opportunities of Pre-K to Middle school children in underserved communities. But we don't just focus on literacy. We also address food insecurity. And during this pandemic, giving babies something to eat is important.

So, my nonprofit adopted Dunbar Elementary School in Orange Mound to make sure the children had "A Very Dunbar Christmas." Katina's Klassroom elves handed out boxes packed with stuffing, mac and cheese, several canned vegetables, spaghetti, and more. Plus, bottled water! And we couldn't forget a book.

"It is extremely vital for us to get food to our parents. We are in somewhat of a food desert. We only have one grocery store, and it's still several miles from the school," said Dunbar Elementary Principal Brian Ingram.

Giving back blesses us and especially during these difficult and unprecedented times. Principal Ingram said he's grateful we chose his students.

"Here at Dunbar, we are a hub for the Orange Mound community. And each week through Shelby County Schools, our parents are able to come up and get groceries to last through the week. But we're about to be on break. And so now, we are filling a much-needed void for our families. We can ensure they will have something good on the table," said Ingram.

Thank you for letting me share about my day of giving and something that's near and dear to me - giving back to my community. I pray this holiday season, even during these difficult times, you too will find time to bless someone else. Happy Holidays and God bless everyone.

Central Church, New Ballet Ensemble, Mason Group Metropolitan 161 and D.J Truck joined Katina's Klassroom at Dunbar. They handed out food bags and gift cards to students as well. And Local 24 News' staff donated books.