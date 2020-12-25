Twas the night before Christmas and all through the Keys' house, were real elves on a shelf and even the couch.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Key family has done it again. We met them during Halloween as the entire family dressed in Aladdin-themed costumes.

Did you think Christmas would be any different?

Local 24 News Reporter, Brittani Moncrease, shows us how the Keys 'sleighed' Christmas.

Twas the night before Christmas and all through the Keys' house, were real elves on a shelf and even the couch.

“Every year, it’s a tradition that we dress up as some kind of character for Christmas,” said Terel Key, Cordova resident.

On Christmas pasts, Terel Key and his family have been the Clauses, Santa's helpers, and the Grinch.

This year, they came up with a new theme.

“Chrisla said we can be scout elves. I said what’s a scout elf. She said elf on a shelf. Oh, I didn’t know that was their names,” said Terel.

From not knowing the name to actually becoming one, the Keys snapped into character.

“The responses are amazing. People love our costumes. They love the personality. They like the creativeness that we put into it,” said Terel.

The Key Family is at it again. Merry Christmas from the elves on a shelf! pic.twitter.com/sYA7eVHHM6 — Brittani Moncrease (@Local24Brittani) December 25, 2020

It's their creativeness that has jingled through the entire holiday season.

The family has posted videos Youtube throughout the holiday.

“Let’s continue to bring some light into this situation we’re in with the pandemic. If we stop, that kind of puts a damper in our spirits because we look forward to it every year. It’s like a thing that brings us joy,” said Terel.