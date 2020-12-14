“The 12 Days of Kindness Challenge is a way to add a little bit of joy and a little bit of cooperation and collaboration during this time of year,” said KJ Mauqong.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With everything happening this year such as the pandemic, time away from friends and family, a group of Mid-South teens felt the world could use a little kindness.

Local 24 News Reporter, Brittani Moncrease, introduces us to the teen group, T.E.A.S.E.

These teens go by the name, T.E.A.S.E. and not in a provoking way. It stands for "teen educators against social exploitation."

“Our goal is to change the discourse and the conversations how our peers talk to each other, so that we can use peer pressure to build up instead of the tear down,” said Kabod 'KJ' Mauqong, T.E.A.S.E. founding member.

“In my generation, we are surrounded by people who are affected by anxiety, depression, self-harm, or even suicide.”

Those mental health concerns have intensified during the pandemic.

Add to that, the heightened holiday season stress.

“A group of friends and I, after completely a youth empowerment program at Art Farms, we decided that we could do something about it,” said Mauqong.

That's why the teens started the 12 Days of Kindness Challenge.

“The 12 Days of Kindness Challenge is a way to add a little bit of joy and a little bit of cooperation and collaboration during this time of year,” said Mauqong.

Day one challenges people to call someone you hadn't talked to in a week and share a memory. Day two encourages others to compliment someone not based on just looks and performance.

“I don’t know how to explain it, but in the same way a person gets that warm feeling when someone gives you a compliment or someone gives their affection to you, it kind of feels like a hug like it’s okay. You’re going to be okay,” said Mauqong.

The fact that it is the youth behind the gesture makes it all the more special.

“I just like to state that we do see. Our eyes are open to the issues that are around us. Instead of just talking about it, instead just listening and shouting out about it, we’re going to do something about it,” said Mauqong. “We are empowered to change the present. We can’t change the past, but we can learn from it.”