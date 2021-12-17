MATA, Whole Child Strategies offering free bus rides for Christmas shoppers this Saturday

"The route was designed to service the Smokey City and Klondike area," said Memphis Area Transit Authority CEO Gary Rosenfeld.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Finding the 'perfect' Christmas gift for someone is hard. When you don't have a car, it makes the search more difficult. This year, Memphis Area Transit Authority and a local non-profit is working together to ease the burden for some families.

Viola Hudson is proud resident of Smokey City.



“This my neighborhood,” said Hudson. “I've been here going on 18 years."



Hudson is excited about a new program, helping neighbor's get ready for the holidays.



"The program is out here if you really need help," said Hudson.



This Saturday, MATA and non-profit Whole Child Strategies will give free bus rides to Walmart, so families can go Christmas shopping and buy groceries. It's a continuation of a program that started this Spring.

“We run the program to days a week on Tuesday’s and Saturday’s,” said MATA CEO Gary Rosenfeld. “We've transported about 1800 people through the program so far this year."

Smokey City and the Klondike area is one of many food deserts in Memphis, leaving people to travel miles for fresh food and Christmas gifts.



“The need is great throughout the city,” said Rosenfeld. “There's no shortage of people that are that are stranded and grocery deserts."



Buses will pick up shoppers at the three locations:

Dave Wells Community Center : 915 Chelsea Ave, Memphis, TN 38107

: 915 Chelsea Ave, Memphis, TN 38107 Northside High School : 1212 Vollintine Ave, Memphis, TN 38107

: 1212 Vollintine Ave, Memphis, TN 38107 True Fellowship Baptist Church: 733 N Manassas St, Memphis, TN 38107



At 10 a.m., shoppers will head to the Walmart in Raleigh. The bus will bring shoppers back to the pick-up location before 12 noon.



Residents like Hudson are thankful for the help and encouraging anyone who needs a ride to hop on-board.



“This program is really nice for our community," said Hudson.