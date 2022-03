St. Patrick’s Day is Thursday, but people down on Beale Street got a head start with the parade Saturday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Folks braved the cold in Memphis to enjoy the 2022 Silky O'Sullivan St. Patrick's Day Parade on Beale Street in downtown Memphis.

The parade was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, the street party was moved to May after restrictions eased up some.

This year parade organizers expected more than a thousand people to line Beale Street to watch 60 participants pass by in the finest greenery.

