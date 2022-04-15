How the Shelby County Sheriff's Office helped children who are visually-impaired have a great Easter

The Memphis Beeping Egg Hunt Explosion was put on by the county bomb squad and Clovernook Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired at Overton Park.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office didn’t want children who are visually impaired left out of the Easter weekend fun, so Friday it held a ‘beeping’ Easter egg hunt.

The Memphis Beeping Egg Hunt Explosion was put on by the county bomb squad and Clovernook Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired at the Rainbow Lake Pavilion in Overton Park.

Each egg made a beeping noise, allowing the kids to find the eggs through sound. Organizers said the custom eggs can cost between $7-15 each. The bomb squad actually made the ones for Friday’s hunt.

"This event is making history. We are giving those who are blind and visually impaired an opportunity they have never experienced in our community. We also hope this will start a dialogue about accessibility, inclusion, and universal design,” said Stephanie Jones, Communication Skills Instructor and Community Advocate at Clovernook Center.

"We all can play a part in including those with visual impairments in all aspects of community life - from employment to holiday celebrations. We're thrilled that the Bomb Squad and other generous sponsors are stepping up to bring an egg hunt to everyone,” said Lynn Tune, Director of Program Services.