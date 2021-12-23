Memphis Councilwoman helps spread some holiday cheer with a group of seniors

Residents from Graceland Rehabilitation and Nursing Center got a special surprise from Walmart and Councilwoman Patrice Robinson.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Councilwoman Patrice Robinson partnered with Walmart Supercenter to make sure a group of seniors had a little Christmas cheer.

Residents from the Graceland Rehabilitation and Nursing Center got a special holiday surprise from the Walmart Supercenter on Elvis Presley Blvd.

Angel Cifuentes, V, the store manager, reached out to Councilwoman Robinson to partner for a new initiative because he believes it is important to give back to the community in which he works. He decided that this would be a great opportunity to remember seniors that are living in the Whitehaven community.

"This is the time, I know we're headed back into another round of COVID, but we still need to remember everyone among us, especially our senior citizens and those who are ill in this community during this season. Not just our children, but remember everyone," said Councilwoman Robinson.