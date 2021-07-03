Memphis Farmers Market helps shoppers get ready for 4th of July celebrations

The Memphis Farmers Market is open 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. every Saturday through October.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Farmers Market celebrated the Independence Day holiday Saturday by getting folks ready for their own 4th celebrations.

People got out to enjoy the weather and make last minute 4th of July party plans.

Organizers said the farmers market is exploding just like a firecracker, with peak of season fruits and vegetables.

“We have multiple vendors just having a good time selling their products and services to multiple people. This is the busiest I have seen it in weeks,” said volunteer Andrew Bailey.

The Memphis Farmers Market is open 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. every Saturday through October. You can find it near the corner of Front Street and GE Patterson in downtown Memphis.