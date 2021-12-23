They did it again: The Key family brings sugar plum fairies and toy soldiers to the holidays

“It’s the memories for me. It's okay seeing. As a creative, thinking about all these little moving parts and then seeing it come to fruition,” said Chrisla Key.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nobody does Christmas like the Keys.

Each year, they dress in holiday costumes from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” to “Elf on the Shelf.”

It is all about making memories.

This year, they are bringing us along on their reveal.

Places please!

Curtains up!

Memories loading!

It is the Key family’s annual holiday photo. This time ABC 24 Memphis is backstage.

“Oh, my gosh. So, I think we start thinking about it around maybe August or September, because by that time, we would have already kind of decided what we were doing for Halloween. We had, you know, the mental bandwidth to kind of focus our thoughts on what we were going to do for Christmas,” said Chrisla Key, mother.

You might remember when we introduced you to the Keys last year.

“Our first year when Gabe was in the picture, we did the Grinch,” said Terel Key, father. “You know what I remember last year - 2020 - we were the scout ELLs the elf on the shelf.”

This year, the big surprise is the Nutcracker.

From sugar plum fairies to toy soldiers, everyone is in full character.

“This is what really goes on behind the scenes; bribery, running, chasing,” said Shunta Tidwell, aunt.

There is beauty in the frenzy.

“It’s the memories for me. It's okay seeing. As a creative, thinking about all these little moving parts and then seeing it come to fruition,” said Chrisla.

It is a production worth every bow, leap, and relevé.

“I think memories are one of the most important things in life, because memories can help you reminisce on those times that you may have forgotten about. It could bring you back to that place,” said Terel.

“One thing, one of the things I’ve really enjoyed is going to my grandmother's house or going to my parents house and looking through old photos and seeing through an older set of lenses, what I used to look like what I used to do. I feel like that's a gift that we are giving our children in advance. And I think that's going to carry a whole lot of weight with them, and inadvertently help them start traditions with their own families one day,” said Chrisla.

It is the gift that keeps giving, even to other families.

“It keeps some positive energy going and you know, with the pandemic and being before the pandemic, the world just needs more happiness, joy, peace,” said Chrisla.