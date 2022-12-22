Mid-South law enforcement bring smiles to children's faces with annual 'Shop with a Cop'

Wednesday, members of both Memphis Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff's Office held ‘Shop with a Cop’ events for children and families.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Every year during the holidays, Mid-South law enforcement work with area organizations to bring a smile to the faces of children throughout the community.

Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, officers with the Memphis Police Department held a ‘Shop with a Cop’ event for children and families in the Ridgeway Station area.

The officers invited families to the Target on Colonial in East Memphis, where the kids got to shop the isles with officers and pick out toys and presents.

For those who could not make it to the Target, the officers held a gathering at the Ridgeway Station precinct, where the children were able to pick out toys and games.

Also Wednesday, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Memphis Shelby PAL (Police Activities League) and Academy Sports & Outdoors for a Shop with a COP' event.

30 children were hand-selected for a $100 gift card shopping spree at Academy Sports in the Wolfchase area. The children got to hit the shelves and pick out toys with deputies and SCSO employees.