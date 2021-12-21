Kids head to Target to Shop with a Cop from the Memphis Police Department

The annual event helps local children and their families during the holiday season, by allowing them to shop for Christmas presents.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christmas came a little early for some kids here in Memphis Tuesday. They got the chance to "Shop with a Cop" with members of the Memphis Police Department.

Organizers said it's important to help those in the community who need it.

“To see an officer and the officers walking down the aisle with a kid, helping them pick out Christmas toys or pick out a gift for a family member, that's just a great feeling to be able to do something positive for the community,” said Sgt. Louis Brownlee.

“They could just pick anything that they wanted and that was great because right now, I just started back at work so I couldn't get them anything. And I'm just thankful for what they've done for me today because they just put a smile on both my girls' faces,” said parent Latanya Reed.

More than a dozen children participated in the event at the Target on Colonial Road in east Memphis.