Memphis nonprofit spreads holiday cheer to several families

With a little help from jolly ole’ Saint Nick, this group of volunteers went door to door bringing gifts and food to more than 20 families.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 20 Memphis families have more food on the table and gifts under the tree, all thanks to one nonprofit.

It's a yearly passion project for Gretchen Gintz and Andrea Denette.



“We are very excited to see our friends today," said Gintz, cofounder of Sunshine and Daisy. “I think we have seven bikes, like trikes and bicycles. We have video games and video game controllers, clothes, toys, dolls, dollhouses, you name it."

Their nonprofit, Sunshine and Daisy, gives holiday gifts and food to families in Memphis.



“We are taking gifts to 44 children,” said Gintz. “We add on children daily."



With a little help from Santa Claus, this group of volunteers went door to door.

"Our families are hardworking families,” said Gintz. “This just alleviates some of the stress on their finances. We don't ask for IDs. We don't ask for income information."



When they see someone in need, they step in. No questions asked.



For Carolina Hernandez and her three kids, this gift is priceless.



"Yeah, I'm lucky," said Hernandez. “They come here a lot.”



Toys and presents are nice, but it's kindness and compassion that inspire and give hope.

“Now, I'm looking forward to having a great year,” said Jose Rancon, Hernandez’s son. “I should be happy with my family and my friends."



The giveaway is making a lasting impact for families near and far.

“That is our mission to feed people and to spread love in our community," said Gintz.

Sunshine and Daisy Mobile Food Pantry was official founded in September 2020. The non-profit is accepting food donations for their weekly distribution efforts.

Here’s a list of their current needs:

Any non-perishable food (especially canned meat-chicken, ham, beef)

Household paper products

Dog and cat food

Canned chunky soup

Dry and canned beans

Rice/pasta

Cereal

Canned vegetables

A small school bus

To donate non-perishable items, email sunshine73daisy@gmail.com to schedule a donation pickup.