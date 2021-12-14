How you can help Memphis-area children have a very happy holidays

Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives, or FFUN, is collecting toys to hand out to children this weekend, and they need your help.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives, or FFUN, wants to give local children in need a happy holidays.

They’ve collected toys for Memphis-area children and are hoping the community can help. They are hoping to give back to at least 300 kids this Christmas.

Organizers said this is a time of unity and peace, and right now they've collected a decent amount of toys to hand out this Saturday. But the more, the merrier.

If you would like to help out, you can donate toys or send a monetary donation to the organization.

Donations can be made online at ffunsaveyouth.org, or you can send a check payable to FFUN at 3214 S. Third Street, Memphis, TN, 38109.