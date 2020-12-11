Memphis Zoo Lights kicks off November 20th with annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

Zoo Lights run from Nov. 20 through Jan. 3, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. each night.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Mid-Southerners are decking the halls, the Memphis Zoo is ready to light up the night. The annual Zoo Lights begins November 20th.

More than one million lights are part of the winter wonderland through the Memphis Zoo at the Suntrust now Truist Zoo Lights. You can take a horse-drawn carriage, do some holiday shopping, enjoy holiday sweets and treats, and even meet up with Santa!

It all begins with the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony November 20th at 5:30 p.m. at the Zoo. Santa Claus will flip the switch.

Zoo Lights run from Nov. 20 through Jan. 3, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. each night. There are a limited number of tickets each night, and they must be purchased online in advance for specific dates. No tickets will be available at the date. No refunds or rainchecks.