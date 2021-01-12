It's time for Millington's annual Holiday Tree Lighting & pictures with Santa

Folks can get pictures with Old Saint Nick starting at 6pm, and the tree lighting is set for 6:30 p.m. at the Millington Fire Station.

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — The City of Millington is ringing in the holiday season Thursday night with its annual tree lighting.

It’s at the Millington Fire Station at 4836 Navy Road. Parking is available at Millington City Hall.

The first 50 children there will get mini-stockings filled with goodies. There’s also hot chocolate and sweets available.

ABC 24 Chief meteorologist John Bryant will be live from the event right here before the lighting.