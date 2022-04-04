How you can honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the anniversary of his death

Events are happening all across Memphis today to commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. King.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — April 4, 2022 marks 54 years since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated on the second-story balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis. Every year the nation celebrates his birth on the third Monday in January (this year it was January 16) but MLK Memorial Day is the day Memphis honors his legacy.

Here are a couple ways to honor that legacy today:

REMEMBERING MLK: THE MAN. THE MOVEMENT. THE MOMENT.

Every year the National Civil Rights Museum hosts a commemoration event that includes a keynote speaker, special musical performances, tributes, and the changing of the balcony wreath. A moment of silence is observed at the commemoration at 6:01pm, the time that Dr. King was shot.

Speakers and performers this year include keynote speaker Dr. Leslie D. Callahan of St. Paul’s Baptist Church in Philadelphia; Kerry Kennedy, President of the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Human Rights; W. Crimm Singers AKA Wakanda Chorale; and Iris Orchestra.

Guests can join the event in person at the courtyard of the National Civil Rights Museum or via live stream on the NCRM website.

Prepare for an exceptional musical performance by the W. Crimm Singers AKA Wakanda Chorale during the upcoming hybrid April 4th Commemoration: A Day of Remembrance. 🎶 🕊️ Learn more about this year's program at April4th.org. Livestream 🔗 ➡️ https://conta.cc/36ADZUt Posted by National Civil Rights Museum on Saturday, April 2, 2022

Rev. Jackson at Mt. Olive CME Church

Rev. Jesse Jackson will hold a press conference and community rally at Mt. Olive CME Church at 538 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at noon. Rev. Jackson will address voter registration, and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation as the first African-American woman to join the Supreme Court.

Walk to I AM A MAN Plaza

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Local 1733 in partnership with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and Teamsters Local 667 will walk the half mile from AFSCME headquarters at 486 Beale St. to I AM A MAN Plaza at the corner of Hernando St. and E Pontotoc Ave. The event runs from 11am to 2pm and all ages are welcome.