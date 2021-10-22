x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Holidays

M&M's beats Reese's as top Halloween candy in 2021 RetailMeNot survey

Snickers, Hershey bars and Skittles also made the list.

CLEVELAND — In the search to find the best Halloween candy, RetailMeNot surveyed 1,066 adults – and the results may surprise you.

Was their top pick Reese’s peanut butter cups? Nope. That came in second place.

The No. 1 pick for best Halloween candy in 2021 goes to… M&Ms with 55% of those surveyed saying they are looking forward to having some of the chocolate treat.

Surprised or do you agree?

RELATED: List: Trick-or-treat times in Northeast Ohio for 2021

Here’s how other candies ranked in the survey:

  • 54% Reese’s
  • 50% Kit Kat
  • 48% Snickers
  • 44% Hershey bars
  • 42% Twix
  • 29% Skittles
  • 28% Candy corn

SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your email inbox each weekday morning with the 3News to GO! newsletter

More Halloween 2021 results from the survey as outlined by RetailMeNot:

  • Women are significantly more likely to crave candy corn (31% vs. 25%) than men for this year’s Halloween.
  • Gen Z (29%) and Millennials (27%) prefer lollipops much more than older generations (14% Gen X, 5% Boomers and 7% Seniors).
  • Specifically, Gen Z looks forward to eating Airheads (38%) more than lollipops (29%) this Halloween.
  • 78% of Americans are planning to buy candy this year for Halloween.
  • 3 out of 5 Americans do not plan to shop for a Halloween costume or Halloween décor this year.
  • Those that are shopping for the holiday are spending an average of $36.18 on costume and décor.

See the full survey results HERE.

MORE HALLOWEEN HEADLINES: 

In Other News

Cordova couple returns with spooky house, "Samhainophobia" the extreme fear of Halloween