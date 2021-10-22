M&M's beats Reese's as top Halloween candy in 2021 RetailMeNot survey

CLEVELAND — In the search to find the best Halloween candy, RetailMeNot surveyed 1,066 adults – and the results may surprise you.
Was their top pick Reese’s peanut butter cups? Nope. That came in second place.
The No. 1 pick for best Halloween candy in 2021 goes to… M&Ms with 55% of those surveyed saying they are looking forward to having some of the chocolate treat.
Surprised or do you agree?
Here’s how other candies ranked in the survey:
- 54% Reese’s
- 50% Kit Kat
- 48% Snickers
- 44% Hershey bars
- 42% Twix
- 29% Skittles
- 28% Candy corn
More Halloween 2021 results from the survey as outlined by RetailMeNot:
- Women are significantly more likely to crave candy corn (31% vs. 25%) than men for this year’s Halloween.
- Gen Z (29%) and Millennials (27%) prefer lollipops much more than older generations (14% Gen X, 5% Boomers and 7% Seniors).
- Specifically, Gen Z looks forward to eating Airheads (38%) more than lollipops (29%) this Halloween.
- 78% of Americans are planning to buy candy this year for Halloween.
- 3 out of 5 Americans do not plan to shop for a Halloween costume or Halloween décor this year.
- Those that are shopping for the holiday are spending an average of $36.18 on costume and décor.
See the full survey results HERE.
