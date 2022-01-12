The Navidad Spectacular Christmas musical kicks off Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group has been working enthusiastically on their next show, Navidad Espectacular. The show is a Christmas musical with a Latin flavor that takes viewers on a musical journey through the music and Christmas traditions of countries like Colombia, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Venezuela, and many more.
The musical will take place at the Evergreen Theatre located at 1705 Poplar Avenue. Tickets range from $15 to $20 and be purchased at the theatre or Cazateatro's Facebook page. Show times are below.
- Friday, 12/2 @7:30p
- Saturday, 12/3 @7:30p
- Sunday, 12/4 @3p
- Friday, 12/9 @7:30p
- Saturday, 12/10 @7:30p
- Sunday, 12/11 @3p