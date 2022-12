It’s that time of year again for cute babies dressed up for the holidays!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s that time of year again: the time for cute babies dressed up for the holidays!

Baptist Women’s Hospital celebrated Christmas a little early as Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus paid a visit to the NICU Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.

The newborns were donning their holiday apparel for the special visit.

If you are interested in donating to Baptist Women’s NICU, learn more at https://bmhgiving.org/.