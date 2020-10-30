PHOTOS: Adorable! NICU newborns at Baptist Women’s Hospital are all dressed up for Halloween!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The staff at Baptist Women’s Hospital is celebrating Halloween with the hospital’s tiniest patients.
These adorable costumes were created by two nurses at the hospital. Baptist said, “the nurses made these costumes with the goal to provide a sense of normalcy and boost family experience for our NICU families during a time that has been filled with uncertainty due to COVID-19.”
Two of the babies are even dressed as Dr. Arrindell Jr. and Dr. Arrindell Sr., who are father-son neonatologists at Baptist Women’s Hospital.
Photos: NICU newborns at Baptist Women’s Hospital are all dressed up for Halloween!
1 / 9