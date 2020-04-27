Over 50 lesser known “holidays” to celebrate this summer

Examples include National Tell A Joke Day, National Hug Your Cat Day, National Video Game Day, and World Emoji Day

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — How have you been staying busy during “safer at home” executive orders during the coronavirus pandemic?

Many people have taken spring cleaning to the next level, cleaning their pantries, closets, garages, and just about every nook and cranny in their homes.

Others have watched more movies and television shows than previously thought possible. To that point, the online streaming service Netflix has seen record growth by adding 16 million subscribers.

Still others have renewed their interest in jigsaw puzzles, cooking, sewing, and crafts. Some have found innovative and new ways to workout in their homes.

But for a growing number of folks, cabin fever is setting in. To help, here is a list, culled by the website Mashable, of over 50 lesser known “holidays” to celebrate May-August. These days range in topic from animals to food and drinks to whimsical things and everything in between. Remember, this is a list of lesser known days, so holidays such as Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, Cinco de Mayo, Independence Day, Father’s Day, etc. are not included.

How many of these days will you be participating in this summer?

May 1 - Global Love Day

May 4 - Star Wars Day

May 5 - National Teacher Appreciation Day and National Hoagie Day

May 6 - National Nurses Day

May 7 - World Password Day

May 8 - National Have a Coke Day

May 9 - National Moscato Day

May 10 - National Clean Your Room Day

May 13 - International Hummus Day and National Apple Pie Day

May 16 - National Mimosa Day

May 25 - National Wine Day

May 26 - National Paper Airplane Day

June 1 - National Olive Day

June 3 - Global Running Day and National Egg Day

June 4 - National Cheese Day and National Hug Your Cat Day

June 5 - National Donut Day and World Environment Day

June 8 - National Best Friends Day and World Oceans Day

June 11 - National Corn on the Cob Day

June 14 - World Blood Donor Day

June 21 - International Yoga Day and National Selfie Day

June 30 - World Social Media Day and National OOTD Day

July 1 - International Joke Day

July 3 - National Eat Your Beans Day

July 8 - National Video Game Day

July 10 - National Kitten Day

July 11 - National Cheer Up The Lonely Day

July 12 - National Simplicity Day

July 13 - National French Fry Day

July 17 - World Emoji Day

July 19 - National Ice Cream Day

July 24 - National Cousins Day

July 30 - International Day of Friendship

July 31 - Harry Potter's Birthday