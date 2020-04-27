Over 50 lesser known “holidays” to celebrate this summer

MEMPHIS, Tennessee —
How have you been staying busy during “safer at home” executive orders during the coronavirus pandemic?
Many people have taken spring cleaning to the next level, cleaning their pantries, closets, garages, and just about every nook and cranny in their homes.
Others have watched more movies and television shows than previously thought possible. To that point, the online streaming service Netflix has seen record growth by adding 16 million subscribers.
Still others have renewed their interest in jigsaw puzzles, cooking, sewing, and crafts. Some have found innovative and new ways to workout in their homes.
But for a growing number of folks, cabin fever is setting in. To help, here is a list, culled by the website Mashable, of over 50 lesser known “holidays” to celebrate May-August. These days range in topic from animals to food and drinks to whimsical things and everything in between. Remember, this is a list of lesser known days, so holidays such as Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, Cinco de Mayo, Independence Day, Father’s Day, etc. are not included.
How many of these days will you be participating in this summer?
May 1 - Global Love Day
May 4 - Star Wars Day
May 5 - National Teacher Appreciation Day and National Hoagie Day
May 6 - National Nurses Day
May 7 - World Password Day
May 8 - National Have a Coke Day
May 9 - National Moscato Day
May 10 - National Clean Your Room Day
May 13 - International Hummus Day and National Apple Pie Day
May 16 - National Mimosa Day
May 25 - National Wine Day
May 26 - National Paper Airplane Day
June 1 - National Olive Day
June 3 - Global Running Day and National Egg Day
June 4 - National Cheese Day and National Hug Your Cat Day
June 5 - National Donut Day and World Environment Day
June 8 - National Best Friends Day and World Oceans Day
June 11 - National Corn on the Cob Day
June 14 - World Blood Donor Day
June 21 - International Yoga Day and National Selfie Day
June 30 - World Social Media Day and National OOTD Day
July 1 - International Joke Day
July 3 - National Eat Your Beans Day
July 8 - National Video Game Day
July 10 - National Kitten Day
July 11 - National Cheer Up The Lonely Day
July 12 - National Simplicity Day
July 13 - National French Fry Day
July 17 - World Emoji Day
July 19 - National Ice Cream Day
July 24 - National Cousins Day
July 30 - International Day of Friendship
July 31 - Harry Potter's Birthday
Aug. 2 - National Coloring Book Day
Aug. 4 - National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day
Aug. 7 - International Beer Day
Aug. 8 - National CBD Day
Aug. 9 - National Book Lovers Day
Aug. 10 - National Lazy Day
Aug. 12 - National Vinyl Record Day
Aug. 13 - International Left Handers Day
Aug. 15 - National Relaxation Day
Aug. 16 - National Tell A Joke Day
Aug. 17 - National Nonprofit Day
Aug. 26 - National Dog Day