Pink Ain't Whatcha Think and the Fire Museum partnering to collect unwrapped toys for kids with parents battling cancer

The organizations will be collecting toys throughout the week and on Saturday from 10am until 2pm outside the museum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Pink Ain't Whatcha Think and the Fire Museum of Memphis are partnering to collect unwrapped toys for kids with parents receiving treatment at West Cancer Center.

Vance Stacks Jr., a three-time breast cancer survivor who founded Pink Ain't Whatcha Think, wants to help these parents give their kids the Christmas they hope for.

"It makes a parent light up," Stacks said. "It makes that load of heaviness that's going through that sickness, it makes them feel better."

He will never forget the challenges cancer brought on during the holidays. Stacks said many parents with cancer can't work to afford gifts for their children.

"When a parent that's going through cancer actually sees their child happy and smiling I think that is the best medicine they can receive," Stacks said.

He's partnering with the Fire Museum of Memphis, whose executive director, Kimberly Crafton, has also seen how the disease can affect a loved one. Her sister-in-law just months ago found out she beat cancer.

"Just watching her go through everything she went through and just seeing what it did to her health and her mental state just really gave me a heart for what Vance and them are trying to do," Crafton said.

Stacks also hopes this effort helps the parents battling cancer.

"I believe if you can make a person who's sick feel better, just feel better, laugh, smile really helps in their health," Stacks said.

Stacks, who is a former Memphis Police officer, said any leftover gifts will be donated to the Airways precinct so officers can hand out toys in their ward on Christmas day.

You can also give a monetary donation for gifts.

Checks: Pink Ain't Whatcha Think PO Box 613409, Memphis, TN 38106

Cash App: $Pinkaintwhatchathink

Venmo: Pinkaintwhatchathink