Restaurants and bars gear up for NYE celebrations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We are just days away from 2022. While the countdown continued, COVID took the confetti out of New Year’s celebrations last year.

“Last year for the entire month of November, December, January and February, we all it crossed the city had to close at 10 o'clock, 10 o'clock, and we were all at a 25% capacity. So last year, it was very awkward at 10 o'clock to try and say happy new year. That was a hard message,” said Joellyn Sullivan, Beale Street Merchants Association Board Vice President and Silky O’Sullivan owner.

That’s a message we were hoping we wouldn’t have to repeat this year. So far, it is looking good as restaurants and bars prepare for New Year’s Eve crowds.

“We are thrilled as Beale Street Merchants Association to prepare for New Year's Eve this we have been waiting last year was pitiful. And so we have been planning for months and months. And we have a massive party planned though Beale Street, New Year's Eve is the biggest party in the whole region. We're very glad to be activated and have everything we want to do,” said Sullivan.

Still, that icky COVID is peeking through as we battle another surge.

“Certainly, we're aware of COVID. But hallelujah, this is a massive outdoor event, we do recommend mask. And people need to consider their underlying health condition,” said Sullivan.

It is the same a few streets down at the Hyatt Centric.

They will be open for a New Year’s Eve toast, but the main party will be outdoors.

“We're really going to take advantage of that expansive patio space. We've really set it to, you know, encourage groups to be a little bit farther apart, then the normal. We do also, still, over our entire property require unvaccinated individuals to continue to wear their masks indoors,” said Nicholas Janysek, Hyatt Centric Director of Sales, Marketing and Events.

These are guidelines they have been following since opening day during the thick of the pandemic.

This is Hyatt Centric’s first New Year’s Eve.

“I mean, from what we've been seeing from the engagement on our social channels and the way the phones have been ringing regarding specifically beck and call on the rooftop, we're really gearing up and expecting a very, very busy and exciting night,” said Janysek.

A lot of restaurants have already been seeing the big crowds trickling in from the Autozone Liberty Bowl.