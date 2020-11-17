Santa Claus is coming back to town this year

The Oak Court Mall has released a statement that there will be safe and socially distanced visits with Santa this holiday season.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Even in the midst of this uncertain time, nothing can stop the magic of the holidays and one of the season’s most cherished traditions – a visit with Santa Claus.

Beginning on Friday, Nov. 27 through Thursday, Dec. 24, families can safely meet and greet Santa at Oak Court Mall in the lower level, center court.

The visits with Santa will have a strong focus on health and safety, while allowing for a fun and memorable experience for children and families. Children will have the opportunity to engage in a socially distant conversation and safely pose for a picture with Santa during their visit to Oak Court Mall’s North Pole.

Advance registration is strongly encouraged in order to promote social distancing and contactless payment for photo packages. Walk-up visits will be permitted as space allows.

In addition to in-person Santa visits, Oak Court Mall will also offer a variety of exciting digital experiences with Santa this year. These virtual options will bring the magic of Santa Claus to life remotely while allowing families to enjoy holiday traditions. More information is available here.

“Visits with Santa are such a nostalgic part of the holiday season for so many children and families in Memphis,” said Carmen King, General Manager at Oak Court Mall. “We’re thrilled to be able to bring a bit of normalcy and holiday magic to our community, while keeping health and safety as our top priority.”

Santa will be on site to visit with families from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Monday- Saturday and 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Sundays until Dec. 24. Guests can book their reservation time in advance here.

Throughout the holiday season, you can catch festive events featuring carolers and live music along with other cheerful activations to celebrate the holidays.

Oak Court Mall remains focused on providing a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone. In the continued need to address COVID-19, the town center has proactively implemented additions to the Code of Conduct, effective until further notice.

These additions include the following guidelines:

Practice social distancing and stay at least 6 feet (2 meters) from other people

Covering your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover in accordance with state and local guidelines

Do not gather in groups

Adhere to each individual tenant’s COVID-19 policies

Adhere to all federal, state and local regulations, recommendations and mandates regarding COVID-19

The Code of Conduct is posted at the Center and available here.

Oak Court Mall’s already rigorous disinfectant and cleaning practices will also continue many times per day, including periodically disinfecting areas most susceptible to the spread of germs. Alcohol-based hand sanitizer dispensers are located in highly trafficked areas and walkways for public use. Specifically, social distancing guidelines will be in place around the Santa set, as well as in all queue lines.