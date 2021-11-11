Santa is bringing a bit of early Christmas magic to Graceland

Elvis Presley's Graceland will have the first-ever Holiday Lighting Weekend celebration November 18-20th

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Elvis Presley's Graceland is adding some festive touch to their annual Christmas lighting ceremony. This year will be the first ever Holiday Lighting Weekend!

It kicks off with the annual lighting ceremony, which features internationally renowned songwriter and producer David Porter and students from the Stax Music Academy, “flipping the switch” to light Elvis’ iconic mansion for the holiday season. The ceremony will also have a performance from the Stax Music Academy, a visit from Santa himself, and a concert from the Memphis Symphony Orchestra's Big Band.

Friday and Saturday will have special Christmas tours of the mansion. Then Saturday night will have a Christmas show featuring Dean Z and the Dynamite Singers with some rock ‘n’ roll, rockabilly, and swing Christmas classics.

For more details and to buy tickets, head over to Graceland's website.