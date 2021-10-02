Save Me A Dime: Valentine's Day on a budget

If you're still looking for that special gift for your valentine, your present doesn't have to be expensive to be meaningful.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — As the "Day of Love" inches closer, the pressure is on to find the right gift for your valentine.

However, a present doesn't have to be expensive to be meaningful.

Some experts say responsible spending tops the list on what people are looking for in a partner.

"Showing your love for anyone shouldn't have to cost a dime," said Author of 'The Joy of Saving' Jeanette Pavini. "And I think that that is again a lesson we've learned from 2020."

Here are some ideas to make Valentine's Day fun, without breaking the bank:

Budget-friendly meal

Order a budget-friendly meal, that you don't have to make and eat at home.

You're helping out a local business, following COVID-19 safety precautions and no dishes!

At-home Concert

Nothing says love like music!

You can enjoy a free opera at home from anywhere in the country.

The Paramount Chamber Players in Bristol will host "A Night in Paris" virtual performance this Saturday.

You watch for free on their Facebook page at 7:30 p.m.

Hometown tourist day

Celebrate Valentine's Day by being a tourist in your own town.

You can explore a new neighborhood and find a new restaurant.

"A staycation is a great opportunity to explore a new neighborhood or you know get takeout from a new restaurant," said Founder of Pack Up + Go Lillian Rafson. "Or you know force yourself out of your day to day comfort zone, even in your hometown."

Scavenger Hunt

Plan a special surprise for your valentine by creating a scavenger hunt.

You can create clues that'll take you on an adventure throughout the day, either at-home or throughout your town.