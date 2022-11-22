Senator, Church partner up to distribute turkey and Thanksgiving meals to families in need

Together Akbari and Christ Missionary Baptist Church distributed 100 turkeys and more than 300 Thanksgiving meals.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Sen. Raumesh Akbari and Christ Missionary Baptist Church teamed up to distribute turkey and Thanksgiving meals to Shelby County families in need.

Organizers of the event said they’ve been feeding families in the community for nearly 28 years on Thanksgiving.

“Inflation is high, wages are lower, people are unemployed so I just hope that this will go a long way,” Akbari said. “I hate that we’re in this position and certainly we in government need to address inflation and other issues but I’m happy we’re able to meet this need in the community this week.”

According to food economist Rodney Holcomb, turkey alone jumped 25% from last year.

