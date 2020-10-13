Shelby County Health Department releases guidance for Halloween

Parties and events that encourage large crowds are not permitted, even if held outdoors. Trick-or-treating is not recommended.

Many Shelby County families are planning for the upcoming holiday season, beginning with Halloween. The Shelby County Health Department is sharing information based upon guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how to take part in Halloween celebrations in ways that reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Halloween Activities:

Not Permitted: Gatherings and events that are not allowed under the current Health Directive:

Halloween events or parties that encourage the gathering of large numbers of people are not permitted even if they are conducted outdoors.

Carnivals, festivals, parades and haunted houses are not permitted.

Not Recommended:

Door-to-door trick or treating is not recommended for any age group because it can be very difficult to maintain proper social distancing on porches and at front doors and because sharing food is risky.

“Trunk or treating” where children go from car to car instead of door to door to receive treats is also not recommended because it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Permitted and Recommended:

Online parties/contests (i.e. costume or pumpkin carving)

Drive-by events, including events where individual participants remain in their vehicles.

Halloween movie nights at drive-in theaters that meet the requirements of the current Health Directive.

Decorating homes and yards with Halloween-themed decorations.

Outdoor activities are safer than indoor activities.

Personal Protection Measures:

If you are sick or have been in contact with someone who is sick with COVID-19, stay home and away from others and seek testing.

Correctly wear a cloth facial covering to prevent disease spread. Wear a cloth mask with two or more layers over the nose and mouth and secure it under the chin.

Avoid confined spaces – Actively avoid indoor spaces that don’t allow for easy distancing of at least six feet between yourself and others.

Avoid close contact – Stay at least six feet away from all other people who are not part of your own household, especially when talking, eating and drinking.

Wash or sanitize your hands often.

Clean frequently touched items regularly.

Know where to get reliable information:

Beware of scams, false news and hoaxes about COVID-19. Accurate information, including announcements of new cases in Shelby County will always be distributed by the Shelby County Health Department through press releases, social media, and our website: www.shelbytnhealth.com.

Social media: @ShelbyTNHealth on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Other reliable sources of information about COVID-19 are:

Tennessee Department of Health COVID-19 webpage: https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention webpage: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Questions about COVID-19? Call the Shelby County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 901-222-6275. The hotline is open 7 days per week, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. After hours calls are returned as soon as possible the next day.