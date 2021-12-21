Ray of Hope: SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray surprises families with holiday gifts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray surprised nine families Tuesday as part of his third annual Ray of Hope Foundation giveaway.
The families, from each of the nine Shelby County Schools board districts, received special gifts from anonymous donors and business sponsors. Gifts included gift cards, laptops, hair care products, and winter clothing.
“It's a lot of pressure off of me, a lot of stress, and just to see the smiles on they face make me happy. I know God up above just looking out for me and my kids, and I thank the community, that everybody came together and helped us, because everybody need love,” said Rodney Williams.
The families were surprised as Dr. Ray and volunteers headed to each of their homes to deliver the surprises.