SiriusXM launches its most holiday music channels ever

19 festive music channels are kicking off the holiday season.

DENVER — SiriusXM is spreading cheer with its biggest holiday music lineup ever.

The streaming radio giant began playing its seasonal music lineup on Wednesday with the debut of two new channels, Holiday Instrumentals and Noël Incontournable.

SiriusXM now has 19 ad-free holiday music stations. Most of the holiday stations will be available through Sunday, Dec. 26.

SiriusXM said its holiday music channels will offer listeners a variety of traditional holiday songs, classic Christmas carols, contemporary holiday tunes, seasonal soul music, holiday pop songs, country Christmas classics, Hanukkah music, and classical Christmas favorites.

SiriusXM is available to subscribers in their car and on their phone and connected devices at home with the SXM App.

SiriusXM holiday channel lineup

Holly

SXM App and satellite on channel 105.

Contemporary holiday hits.

Holiday Traditions

Available on SXM App and satellite channel 71.

Traditional holiday recordings from the ‘40s through the ‘60s.

Hallmark Channel Radio

Available on SXM App and satellite channel 104.

Timeless Christmas music and carols.

Holiday Soul

Available on SXM App and satellite channel 49.

Classic soul and Motown holiday music from the 60's and 70's.

Country Christmas

Available on SXM App and satellite channel 58.

Spanning the generations of country Christmas music.

Christmas Spirit

Available on SXM App and satellite channel 63.

Christmas music from contemporary Christian artists.

Holiday Pops

Available on SXM App and satellite channel 76.

Classical Christmas carols and holiday favorites.

Acoustic Christmas

Available on SXM App and satellite channel 6.

Acoustic holiday tunes.

Mannheim Steamroller Channel

Available on SXM App.

Mannheim Steamroller.

Navidad

Available on the SXM App.

Latin holiday music and traditional sounds.

Radio Hanukkah

Available on the SXM App.

Extensive collection of Hanukkah-themed music.

Jolly Christmas

Available on the SXM App.

Upbeat, energetic holiday hits.

Holiday Instrumentals

Available on the SXM App.

All-new holiday music channel featuring holiday favorites.

Noël Incontournable

Available on the SXM App.

All-new holiday music channel featuring Francophone Christmas classics.

Jazz Holidays

Available on the SXM App.

Christmas favorites from classic legends and contemporary jazz stars.

70s/80s Holidays

Available on the SXM App.

Christmas and holiday songs from the ‘70s and ‘80s.

Rockin’ Xmas

Available on the SXM App.

Classic Christmas songs that rock.

Holiday Chill-Out

Available on the SXM App.

24/7 Holiday Chill-Out channel featuring downtempo & deep house versions.

New Year’s Nation

Available on SXM App and satellite channel 105.

Ultimate New Year's celebration playlist.

