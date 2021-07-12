x
Some babies at Baptist Memorial Hospital for Women got a surprise visit Tuesday

Santa and Mrs. Claus came for a visit and celebrated Christmas early with the festively-dressed babies in the NICU.
Credit: Baptist Memorial Health Care Corporation

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The small babies in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU) got to see Santa and Mrs. Claus as they made a surprise visit to Baptist Memorial Hospital for Women Tuesday. 

The babies were all dressed up in their festive outfits to help spread a little holiday cheer throughout the hospital.

Baptist Women's Hospital got a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus

Baptist Memorial Health Care Corporation

Baptist Memorial Hospital for Women is the only freestanding women’s hospital in Memphis and offers labor and delivery, gynecological surgery, a newborn intensive care unit and a comprehensive breast program. It is also the regional referral center for high-risk pregnancies, mammography, minimally invasive surgeries, outpatient diagnostics and urogynecology.

