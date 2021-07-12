Some babies at Baptist Memorial Hospital for Women got a surprise visit Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The small babies in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU) got to see Santa and Mrs. Claus as they made a surprise visit to Baptist Memorial Hospital for Women Tuesday.
The babies were all dressed up in their festive outfits to help spread a little holiday cheer throughout the hospital.
Baptist Memorial Hospital for Women is the only freestanding women’s hospital in Memphis and offers labor and delivery, gynecological surgery, a newborn intensive care unit and a comprehensive breast program. It is also the regional referral center for high-risk pregnancies, mammography, minimally invasive surgeries, outpatient diagnostics and urogynecology.