Some babies at Baptist Memorial Hospital for Women got a surprise visit Tuesday

Santa and Mrs. Claus came for a visit and celebrated Christmas early with the festively-dressed babies in the NICU.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The small babies in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU) got to see Santa and Mrs. Claus as they made a surprise visit to Baptist Memorial Hospital for Women Tuesday.

The babies were all dressed up in their festive outfits to help spread a little holiday cheer throughout the hospital.

