These adorable newborns are all dressed up in their Easter best!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Every holiday, the nurses at Saint Francis Hospital in Memphis like to create a special day for the newborns in the NICU.

The nurses came up with a festive Easter theme backdrop and props for the adorable babies to take part in a special photo shoot.

“The birth of a baby is already a memorable time for families, but we wanted to add to the experience by giving parents the chance to get some special photos that will serve as a keepsake and fun, sweet memory,” said Kerry Thompson, NICU nurse at Saint Francis Hospital. “We did something similar for other holidays, such as Saint Patrick’s Day and Valentine’s Day,” she added.