St. Patrick's Day festivities hit high note at Celtic Crossing in Cooper-Young

The Irish pub has been celebrating St. Paddy's Day all week long - and it continues through Sunday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s the luck of the Irish in Cooper-Young! Celtic Crossing Irish Pub have been holding week-long festivities for St. Patrick’s Day, and Thursday was a huge celebration.

There were performances by local bands, Irish dancers, and bagpipers, and traditional Irish food like corned beef and cabbage, and of course, green beer.

The celebrations aren’t stopping Thursday.

There will be more music Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, as well as soccer, brunch, and bingo.