Stax Museum wants you to get 'In The Christmas Spirit'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's less than a month away and Stax Museum of American Soul Music is ready to get everyone 'In The Christmas Spirit!'
The annual Christmas party has returned this year and it will be in-person. On Saturday, December 11th from 1-3pm, The MDs (a Booker T & the MGs tribute band that will play anything that the original band recorded and played) will be performing the whole Christmas album "In The Christmas Spirit."
There will also be refreshments, crafts and more holiday fun. That includes a visit from "Soulful Santa."
Admission to the museum will be free from noon to 5:00pm to everyone and there will be a 15% discount in the gift shop.
For more information on the event, you can visit the museum's website or their Facebook page.