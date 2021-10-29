How the Teal Pumpkin Project helps kids with food allergies have a safe Halloween

"With the Teal Pumpkin Project, that eliminates the hassle of worrying about an anaphylactic reaction on Halloween."

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Chocolates, candy, and those orange pumpkins are the staples of trick-or-treating for children on Halloween.

But some kids won't be able to enjoy some of those candies because of food allergies. So this Halloween, the Teal Pumpkin Project is again in full swing. It signifies that a child carrying a severe food allergy and needs non-food items.

The group 'Food Allergy Research and Education' encourages homeowners to put a teal pumpkin on their doorstep. That alerts families there are non-food treats - like small toys - available to kids.

"The teal pumpkin project has impacted me in so many ways. I have 6 of the top 9 food allergies and I remember before the teal pumpkin project that my mom would have to look at every single candy and make sure that I am not allergic to it,” said Rebekah Wallace, Miss Desoto County Teen Volunteer. “And with the Teal Pumpkin Project, that eliminates the hassle of worrying about an anaphylactic reaction on Halloween."

Also if you come across a darker blue pumpkin on display, it signifies that a child might be on the autism spectrum, and that all are welcomed and safe to trick-or-treat at that house.