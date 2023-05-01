x
Holidays

Here's which Tennessee State Parks are hosting Mother's Day dinners

Times and menus vary - and some require reservations. Here's what you need to know.
Credit: Tennessee State Parks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Eight Tennessee State Parks will host special dinners for moms this Mother’s Day, featuring good food with a great view.

Restaurants at the following parks are offering the dinners on Sunday, May 14.

  • Cumberland Mountain State Park
  • Montgomery Bell State Park
  • Fall Creek Falls State Park
  • David Crockett State Park
  • Paris Landing State Park
  • Natchez Trace State Park
  • Henry Horton State Park
  • Pickwick Landing State Park

Times and menus are different for each park, and some require reservations:

CUMBERLAND MOUNTAIN STATE PARK 

Homestead Harvest Restaurant

  • Buffet lunch 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • $28 per adult, $14 per child 6-10 (not including tax, tip, drink), free for children under 5, 
  • Reservations only required for parties of eight or more at 931-484-7186. Seating offered at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2 p.m.

Menu – Honey baked ham, roast turkey, vegetables, salad bar, dessert

  • Cumberland Mountain State Park
  • 24 Office Dr.
  • Crossville, TN
  • 931-484-7186

MONTGOMERY BELL STATE PARK

The Restaurant at Montgomery Bell

  • Buffet lunch 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
  • $26.95 per adult, $14.95 children 12-under (not including tax, drinks; 18 percent gratuity for parties of eight or more)
  • Reservations required at 615-797-1611, option 5 or extension 1101, leave voicemail. Reservation cutoff date Wednesday, May 10.

Menu – Baked ham, catfish, fried chicken, vegetables, dessert

  • Lodge Montgomery Bell
  • 1000 Hotel Ave., Burns
  • 615-797-1611

FALL CREEK FALLS STATE PARK

The Restaurant at Fall Creek Falls

  • Buffet 11 a.m.-7 p.m. 
  • $32 per adult, $16 for children 4-11 (tax and gratuity not included)
  • Reservations highly recommended at 423-881-5241. Cutoff date May 13
  • Shuttle available from overflow parking lot 

Menu – Catfish, sliced ham, smoked turkey, vegetables, desserts

  • Fall Creek Falls State Park
  • 2536 Lakeside Dr.
  • Spencer, TN
  • 423-881-5241

DAVID CROCKETT STATE PARK

Crockett’s Mill Restaurant

  • Breakfast and lunch
    • Breakfast 8 a.m.-9:45 a.m., $17 per adult, seniors 10 percent discount, half-price for children 6-11, free for 5-under with each paying adult (not including drink, tax, and gratuity)
    • No reservations not required

Menu – Breakfast: scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage 

  • Lunch – 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. or while supplies last
  • $21 per person (not including drink, tax, and gratuity), children 6-11 half price per paying adult, 5-under free, seniors 10 percent discount
  • No reservations required

Menu – Roast beef, smoked ham, fried chicken tenders, vegetables, desserts

  • David Crockett State Park
  • 1400 West Gaines
  • Lawrenceburg, TN
  • 931-762-9541

PARIS LANDING STATE PARK

The Restaurant at Paris Landing

  • Brunch
  • 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.
  • Pricing by menu item – Eggs Benedict $15, Brunch Burger $15, Eggs Florentine $16, Chicken and Waffles $15 
  • Reservations not accepted
  • 400 Lodge Rd
  • Buchanan, TN 38222
  • 731-924-4300

NATCHEZ TRACE STATE PARK

The Restaurant at Natchez Trace

  • Lunch buffet
  • $17.95 per adult, children 6-11 half price, children 5-under free with each paying adult (tax, drink, and gratuity not included)
  • Reservations required for parties of eight or more at 731-968-8176, with cutoff May 12 or until full.

Menu – Southern fried catfish, grilled chicken 

  • Natchez Trace State Park
  • 567 Pin Oak Lodge Road
  • Lexington, TN 
  • 731-968-8176

HENRY HORTON STATE PARK

Lunch buffet in Conference Hall, noon

  • $19, children $9 (not including drinks, tax, or gratuity)
  • Reservations required for buffet at 931-364-2222, cutoff May 9
  • Seating in restaurant 11 a.m.-3 p.m., walk-ins
  • $10-$15 plated lunch (not including drinks, tax, or gratuity)
  • No reservations required

Menu – Baked chicken, baked ham, vegetables, desserts 

  • Henry Horton State Park
  • 4209 Nashville Hwy
  • Chapel Hill, TN 37064
  • 931-364-8205

PICKWICK LANDING STATE PARK

The Restaurant at Pickwick Landing

  • Lunch 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
  • $16.98 per adult, $9.98 children (drinks, tax not included)
  • No reservations

Menu – fried catfish, chicken and dressing, vegetables, peach cobbler

  • The Restaurant at Pickwick Landing
  • 120 Playground Loop
  • Counce, TN
  • 731-689-3135

