Here's which Tennessee State Parks are hosting Mother's Day dinners

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Eight Tennessee State Parks will host special dinners for moms this Mother’s Day, featuring good food with a great view.
Restaurants at the following parks are offering the dinners on Sunday, May 14.
- Cumberland Mountain State Park
- Montgomery Bell State Park
- Fall Creek Falls State Park
- David Crockett State Park
- Paris Landing State Park
- Natchez Trace State Park
- Henry Horton State Park
- Pickwick Landing State Park
Times and menus are different for each park, and some require reservations:
CUMBERLAND MOUNTAIN STATE PARK
Homestead Harvest Restaurant
- Buffet lunch 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- $28 per adult, $14 per child 6-10 (not including tax, tip, drink), free for children under 5,
- Reservations only required for parties of eight or more at 931-484-7186. Seating offered at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2 p.m.
Menu – Honey baked ham, roast turkey, vegetables, salad bar, dessert
- Cumberland Mountain State Park
- 24 Office Dr.
- Crossville, TN
- 931-484-7186
MONTGOMERY BELL STATE PARK
The Restaurant at Montgomery Bell
- Buffet lunch 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
- $26.95 per adult, $14.95 children 12-under (not including tax, drinks; 18 percent gratuity for parties of eight or more)
- Reservations required at 615-797-1611, option 5 or extension 1101, leave voicemail. Reservation cutoff date Wednesday, May 10.
Menu – Baked ham, catfish, fried chicken, vegetables, dessert
- Lodge Montgomery Bell
- 1000 Hotel Ave., Burns
- 615-797-1611
FALL CREEK FALLS STATE PARK
The Restaurant at Fall Creek Falls
- Buffet 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
- $32 per adult, $16 for children 4-11 (tax and gratuity not included)
- Reservations highly recommended at 423-881-5241. Cutoff date May 13
- Shuttle available from overflow parking lot
Menu – Catfish, sliced ham, smoked turkey, vegetables, desserts
- Fall Creek Falls State Park
- 2536 Lakeside Dr.
- Spencer, TN
- 423-881-5241
DAVID CROCKETT STATE PARK
Crockett’s Mill Restaurant
- Breakfast and lunch
- Breakfast 8 a.m.-9:45 a.m., $17 per adult, seniors 10 percent discount, half-price for children 6-11, free for 5-under with each paying adult (not including drink, tax, and gratuity)
- No reservations not required
Menu – Breakfast: scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage
- Lunch – 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. or while supplies last
- $21 per person (not including drink, tax, and gratuity), children 6-11 half price per paying adult, 5-under free, seniors 10 percent discount
- No reservations required
Menu – Roast beef, smoked ham, fried chicken tenders, vegetables, desserts
- David Crockett State Park
- 1400 West Gaines
- Lawrenceburg, TN
- 931-762-9541
PARIS LANDING STATE PARK
The Restaurant at Paris Landing
- Brunch
- 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.
- Pricing by menu item – Eggs Benedict $15, Brunch Burger $15, Eggs Florentine $16, Chicken and Waffles $15
- Reservations not accepted
- 400 Lodge Rd
- Buchanan, TN 38222
- 731-924-4300
NATCHEZ TRACE STATE PARK
The Restaurant at Natchez Trace
- Lunch buffet
- $17.95 per adult, children 6-11 half price, children 5-under free with each paying adult (tax, drink, and gratuity not included)
- Reservations required for parties of eight or more at 731-968-8176, with cutoff May 12 or until full.
Menu – Southern fried catfish, grilled chicken
- Natchez Trace State Park
- 567 Pin Oak Lodge Road
- Lexington, TN
- 731-968-8176
HENRY HORTON STATE PARK
Lunch buffet in Conference Hall, noon
- $19, children $9 (not including drinks, tax, or gratuity)
- Reservations required for buffet at 931-364-2222, cutoff May 9
- Seating in restaurant 11 a.m.-3 p.m., walk-ins
- $10-$15 plated lunch (not including drinks, tax, or gratuity)
- No reservations required
Menu – Baked chicken, baked ham, vegetables, desserts
- Henry Horton State Park
- 4209 Nashville Hwy
- Chapel Hill, TN 37064
- 931-364-8205
PICKWICK LANDING STATE PARK
The Restaurant at Pickwick Landing
- Lunch 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
- $16.98 per adult, $9.98 children (drinks, tax not included)
- No reservations
Menu – fried catfish, chicken and dressing, vegetables, peach cobbler
- The Restaurant at Pickwick Landing
- 120 Playground Loop
- Counce, TN
- 731-689-3135