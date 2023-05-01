Here's which Tennessee State Parks are hosting Mother's Day dinners

Times and menus vary - and some require reservations. Here's what you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Eight Tennessee State Parks will host special dinners for moms this Mother’s Day, featuring good food with a great view.

Restaurants at the following parks are offering the dinners on Sunday, May 14.

Cumberland Mountain State Park

Montgomery Bell State Park

Fall Creek Falls State Park

David Crockett State Park

Paris Landing State Park

Natchez Trace State Park

Henry Horton State Park

Pickwick Landing State Park

Times and menus are different for each park, and some require reservations:

CUMBERLAND MOUNTAIN STATE PARK

Homestead Harvest Restaurant

Buffet lunch 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

$28 per adult, $14 per child 6-10 (not including tax, tip, drink), free for children under 5,

Reservations only required for parties of eight or more at 931-484-7186. Seating offered at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2 p.m.

Menu – Honey baked ham, roast turkey, vegetables, salad bar, dessert

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

Crossville, TN

931-484-7186

MONTGOMERY BELL STATE PARK

The Restaurant at Montgomery Bell

Buffet lunch 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

$26.95 per adult, $14.95 children 12-under (not including tax, drinks; 18 percent gratuity for parties of eight or more)

Reservations required at 615-797-1611, option 5 or extension 1101, leave voicemail. Reservation cutoff date Wednesday, May 10.

Menu – Baked ham, catfish, fried chicken, vegetables, dessert

Lodge Montgomery Bell

1000 Hotel Ave., Burns

615-797-1611

FALL CREEK FALLS STATE PARK

The Restaurant at Fall Creek Falls

Buffet 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

$32 per adult, $16 for children 4-11 (tax and gratuity not included)

Reservations highly recommended at 423-881-5241. Cutoff date May 13

Shuttle available from overflow parking lot

Menu – Catfish, sliced ham, smoked turkey, vegetables, desserts

Fall Creek Falls State Park

2536 Lakeside Dr.

Spencer, TN

423-881-5241

DAVID CROCKETT STATE PARK

Crockett’s Mill Restaurant

Breakfast and lunch Breakfast 8 a.m.-9:45 a.m., $17 per adult, seniors 10 percent discount, half-price for children 6-11, free for 5-under with each paying adult (not including drink, tax, and gratuity) No reservations not required



Menu – Breakfast: scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage

Lunch – 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. or while supplies last

$21 per person (not including drink, tax, and gratuity), children 6-11 half price per paying adult, 5-under free, seniors 10 percent discount

No reservations required

Menu – Roast beef, smoked ham, fried chicken tenders, vegetables, desserts

David Crockett State Park

1400 West Gaines

Lawrenceburg, TN

931-762-9541

PARIS LANDING STATE PARK

The Restaurant at Paris Landing

Brunch

10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Pricing by menu item – Eggs Benedict $15, Brunch Burger $15, Eggs Florentine $16, Chicken and Waffles $15

Reservations not accepted

400 Lodge Rd

Buchanan, TN 38222

731-924-4300

NATCHEZ TRACE STATE PARK

The Restaurant at Natchez Trace

Lunch buffet

$17.95 per adult, children 6-11 half price, children 5-under free with each paying adult (tax, drink, and gratuity not included)

Reservations required for parties of eight or more at 731-968-8176, with cutoff May 12 or until full.

Menu – Southern fried catfish, grilled chicken

Natchez Trace State Park

567 Pin Oak Lodge Road

Lexington, TN

731-968-8176

HENRY HORTON STATE PARK

Lunch buffet in Conference Hall, noon

$19, children $9 (not including drinks, tax, or gratuity)

Reservations required for buffet at 931-364-2222, cutoff May 9

Seating in restaurant 11 a.m.-3 p.m., walk-ins

$10-$15 plated lunch (not including drinks, tax, or gratuity)

No reservations required

Menu – Baked chicken, baked ham, vegetables, desserts

Henry Horton State Park

4209 Nashville Hwy

Chapel Hill, TN 37064

931-364-8205

PICKWICK LANDING STATE PARK

The Restaurant at Pickwick Landing

Lunch 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

$16.98 per adult, $9.98 children (drinks, tax not included)

No reservations

Menu – fried catfish, chicken and dressing, vegetables, peach cobbler