Where to find a meal on Thanksgiving in Memphis

From meals for those in need, to restaurants that will be serving up food so you don't have to cook, here's a look at what's available for Thanksgiving 2021.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’re looking for a meal for the Thanksgiving holiday, several Mid-South groups are providing food for those in need.

And if you are just looking to get out of the house and head to a restaurant, there are several options available.

Meals for those in need:

The annual MemFeast hosted by Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church will be taking place again this year at several locations in the city Thursday, November 25, 2021.

You can donate to help through Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church.

10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Mississippi Blvd Christian Church – 70 N Bellevue Blvd.

Christ Missionary Baptist Church – 480 S Parkway E

First Baptist Church Broad – 2835 Broad Avenue

Freedom’s Chapel Christian Church – 961 Getwell Rd.

Greater Imani Church – 3824 Austin Peay Highway

Greenwood CME Church – 3311 Kimball Ave.

Martin Memorial Temple CME Church – 65 South Parkway W

Hospitality Hub – 590 Washington Ave.

12 p.m. – 2p.m.

Greater Community Temple COGIC

East: 5151 Winchester Rd.

North: 924 North Dunlap St.

Westy’s in downtown Memphis’ Pinch District will be serving up their annual Thanksgiving meals from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find Westy’s at 346 N. Main Street.

Restaurants opening on Thanksgiving:

Bar Keough will be open in late.

Bishop Memphis at Central Station will open with special holiday menus for brunch (11 a.m. - 2 p.m.) and dinner (5 p.m. - 10 p.m.)

Brickhouse Buffet & Carry Out in Bartlett will open at 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Brookhaven Pub in East Memphis will open at 5 p.m.

Capital Grille is offering in-person dining and full meals to-go.

The Complicated Pilgrim at The Memphian Hotel will open from noon to 8 p.m. Reservations can be made HERE.

The Cupboard will open, and is also offering holiday hams and turkeys to go.

Flemings will open from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., reservations are suggested.

Frank Grisanti’s will open from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., reservations required.

Hard Rock Café Memphis will open from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The Hi-Tone is hosting a Thanksgiving Throwdown with Walrus and the Memphis Winslows. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Lunchbox Eats has a Thanksgiving Order Guide here .

Max's Sports Bar will open on Thanksgiving evening.

Neil’s Music Room will open at 11 a.m. and have live music that night.

Paulette’s will open from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., reservations recommended.

The Peabody is holding a Thanksgiving Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 901-529-4000 for reservations.

R.P. Tracks will open at 5 p.m.

Ruth’s Chris will open from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., and has to-go options. reservations recommended.

Seasons 52 will open for in-person dining and have meals to-go.

Terrace at River Inn will be open from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Lookout at the Pyramid will be open from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., with specials through the day.

Vice & Virtue Coffee (inside the ARRIVE hotel) will be open until noon.