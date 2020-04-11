The holidays in Germantown will be missing a big event

The City of Germantown did look at the possibility of alternate ways to hold the event but with the surge of COVID-19, it was decided to cancel.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

After much consideration, the City of Germantown 2020 Holiday Parade has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was not made lightly and the Parks and Recreation department explored the possibility of a reverse parade; however, due to the current rise in COVID cases locally, hosting a parade in any capacity was not in the best interest of the health and safety of the community.

The cancellation of the parade will not dull the City’s holiday spirit. The Parks and Recreation department has worked diligently to adapt traditional holiday events while adhering to the current health guidelines. See below for a list of events that will still take place this year.

Virtual Holiday Tree Lighting

Friday, November 27

Virtual festivities begin at 5 p.m.; tree lighting 5:30 p.m. Tune in to the Parks and Recreation Facebook page or the City of Germantown’s YouTube channel.

Watching the first flicker of the white lights on the Holiday Tree is a long standing tradition in Germantown and the Parks and Recreation department is keeping that tradition going virtually. Your family can gather at home to sing holiday songs, toast marshmallows and enjoy the beginning of the holiday season. Viewers can expect a vocal performance by the Germantown Community Chorus. Merrymakers will also enjoy special video messages from Santa and a reading of a classic Christmas story by Mayor Mike Palazzolo. Afterward, comes the much anticipated lighting of the tree streamed live on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

Holiday Lighting Contest

Deadline for entries is December 7; Judging takes place on December 8; Winners announced on December 9

Show your community pride and the spirit of the holidays! All Germantown residents and businesses are invited to enter the Germantown Beautification Commission’s Holiday Lighting Contest. All Germantown residents and businesses are invited to enter the contest by submitting an evening photo of your home or business lighting display, including your street address, a contact phone number, email and entry category. If you want to submit an entry for a friend or neighbor, just make sure the address is included on the entry submittal. The photo with the most votes will win a holiday gift courtesy of the Germantown Beautification Commission and of course, the ultimate bragging rights. After all entries are submitted, a map will be posted to social media and the City's website so you and your family can take a drive and admire all the beautiful light displays.

Entries must be submitted to Teresa Martin at TMartin@Germantown-TN.gov by December 7. Voting will take place in the following categories: traditional, traditional doorway, children’s Christmas, religious, lights galore, business, subdivision entrance, zero lot and best of show. For more information, call the Parks and Recreation office at (901) 757-7375.