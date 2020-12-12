The city of Ripley wins holiday makeover for remarkable gesture

Ripley was the only small town in the US chosen as the winner of Maker's Mark "Small Town, Bright Lights" contest.

RIPLEY, Tenn. — The city of Ripley was chosen out of nearly 700 other small towns to win a $100,000 holiday makeover from Maker's Mark. The bourbon maker created the "Small Town, Bright Lights" contest to spotlight a small town doing remarkable things.

"We've been crafting Maker's Mark Bourbon in our small town of Loretto, Ky. since my grandparents' vision lead to the creation of Maker's Mark more than 60 years ago," said Rob Samuels, Chief Distillery Officer of Maker's Mark. "It's safe to say we have a soft spot for all the little things that make small towns special, including an undeniably strong sense of community."

This year has been difficult for many small towns and cities across the country. Maker's Mark wanted to bring holiday spirit to one of these places needing some joy.

"In a year that's been filled with challenges for a lot of people, we know that's never been more important, and we want to finish the year by celebrating some good," Samuels said. "We can't wait to hear about remarkable towns from every corner of the country."

The closest hospital that serves Ripley was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and at one point was on the verge of shutting down. The people in the community rallied around the healthcare workers to save the hospital that is so important to their community.

The financial burden it placed on the town made it hard for the city to afford a Christmas celebration, so Maker's Mark wanted to award them with a makeover to their town square. The light display was a focal point outside the Lauderdale County Courthouse and the shops that lined the square were decked in garland and lights.

Small Town, Bright Lights has officially landed in Ripley, TN. and things just got a whole lot brighter! Although this small town already had a glow of its own - we’re happy to give it a little holiday boost. #MakeItRemarkable pic.twitter.com/22lpcrb66A — Maker's Mark (@MakersMark) December 11, 2020

Kissell's Kitchen owner Darin Kissell said his hometown is a special place built on kindness and hard work.

"Our town is a quiet town, our neighbors help each other, and there’s a lot of community service going on around here," Kissell said.

He said Ripley deserved such a memorable gesture that would bring everyone together.

"This small town to me it’s home," Kissell said. "No matter where you go everybody is friendly. You don’t ever meet a stranger."

Mariah Crew, another life-long resident of Ripley, said she never imagined they would win a contest like this and have an unforgettable Christmas celebration.

"I never imagined a small town like this would be chosen from many cities and towns," Crew said.

A night under the lights with family, friends, and neighbors was the gift Ripley needed in a year like 2020.